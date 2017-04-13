LONGVIEW – The Gregg County Grand Jury has decided not to indict a Gladewater police officer in a fatal November shooting. The Longview News Journal reports officer Robert Carlsen was exonerated in the death of Patrick Michael Wise, 34, of Gladewater.(pictured) Wise had fled from a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 80. He abandoned the vehicle near East Lake Drive and ran into a field. In the struggle that followed, Wise could be heard, on the audio from the officers’ body camera, threatening to kill the officer. The autopsy showed Wise was shot five or six times, and all wounds showed he was facing the officer when he was shot. Carlsen, who was placed on administrative leave following the shooting, remains on the Gladewater police force.