HOUSTON (AP) – A 51-year-old Houston man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault for a weekend traffic wreck where his pickup truck travelling the wrong way on a Houston freeway and without lights on slammed head-on into a car, killing a Houston high school coach and leaving the coach’s wife seriously injured. Harris County authorities say initial toxicology tests showed Gerardo Gonzalez Luna with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent. Open containers of alcohol also were found in Luna’s truck. The early Sunday crash killed Adrian Byrd, a coach at Houston Heights High School. He and his wife were returning home from a wedding. Luna is hospitalized with injuries. Prosecutors said Monday he already had a 2009 conviction for driving while intoxicated.