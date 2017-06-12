AUSTIN — An East Texas city will benefit from over $7 million the Texas Water Development Board is handing out for rural water and wastewater systems. The board is giving the city of Gladewater $5.5 million. This consists of a $1.6 million loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and a $3.9 million loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund. With the loans, Gladewater will be able to finance water and wastewater system improvements. According to a news release from the board, the financial assistance could save the city around $690,000 over the life of the loans.

The money will allow the city to finance the planning, design, and construction costs associated with water system improvements. Gladewater will use the assistance to upgrade access to the existing water treatment plant, including replacing equipment, and replace existing waterlines and complete other improvements.