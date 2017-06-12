ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — Music personality and entrepreneur Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, has topped Forbes magazine’s “World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities” list this year, with a pre-tax income of $130 million from June 2016 to June 2017.

Diddy’s latest honor comes nearly 20 years after he first appeared on the cover of the magazine’s first-ever Celebrity 100 issue. The rapper-turned-entertainment mogul currently has in hands in numerous partnership deals and companies, including Revolt TV and DeLeón tequila.

The mogul skated past Beyoncé who landed at #2, earning a “paltry” $105 million in 2017. Other notables who raked it in last year included Dr. Phil McGraw, who earned $79, a shade above Ellen DeGeneres, who earned $77 mil.

Bruce Springteen earned $75 million, good enough for the #17 slot, while the $69 million neighborhood was shared by two different entertainers, Adele and Jerry Seinfeld, who tied for 18th place. Rounding out the 20th slot was Mark Wahlberg: the Transformer series star — who recently began pitching for AT&T Wireless, earned $68 million