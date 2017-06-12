TYLER- Southside Bancshares, the parent company of Tyler’s Southside Bank, has announced a merger with First Bank & Trust, East Texas’ parent company Diboll State Bancshares. The combined assets of the company comes to nearly $7 billion. A company news release says the merger has been unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2017, after receipt of regulatory approvals, the approval of the shareholders of Diboll State Bancshares, Inc. and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. The combined entity will operate under the names Southside Bancshares, Inc. and Southside Bank.

