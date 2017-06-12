TYLER – Tyler’s Municipal Court now lets you pay your fines on a monthly installment plan. The Citation Solution Program will run from through July 12. Anyone with unresolved municipal court cases and no current payment arrangement with the Court, regardless of year of the outstanding case, total amount owed or warrant status, may voluntarily appear and pay $50 as a down payment and enter into a written payment plan of $100 per month. Those who are unable to pay the authorized monthly installment will have the opportunity to schedule an appointment to see a judge and explain their circumstances.

This program will allow time for customers, with and without warrants, to voluntarily handle their court business. If a person with a warrant participates in this program, their warrant will be lifted upon down payment. This program is not available to defendants who have been arrested because of outstanding warrants.

You can get more information by calling the municipal court at 903-531-1266.