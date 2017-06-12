Chuck Schumer mocks Trump cabinet meeting in tweet

Posted/updated on: June 12, 2017 at 4:25 pm

Drew Angerer/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer mocked President Donald Trump's Monday cabinet meeting -- which opened with each cabinet member thanking and praising the new administration -- in a parody video on Twitter.



“GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!!” Schumer tweeted.



The video featured him at the center of a table surrounded by staff. Each offers up a compliment to Schumer. The senator finally breaks down in laughter when an aide says, “before we go any further, I just want to say thank you for the opportunity and blessing to serve your agenda.”

GREAT meeting today with the best staff in the history of the world!!! pic.twitter.com/ocE1xhEAac — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 12, 2017

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back