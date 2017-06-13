Walt Disney Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Frozen, the Disney animated film about two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa from the fictional land of Arendelle, had fans around the world belting out the infectious hit, “Let It Go.”

Now there’s new reason to sing. The next chapter in the Frozen story, a “holiday featurette” called Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, is coming this November, and Good Morning America debuted the first look today.

The 21-minute feature takes place during the holiday season and follows Olaf as he sets out to find a family tradition fit for Elsa and Anna, who realize they don’t have one to call their own.

The original cast is back, including Josh Gad as the voice of lovable Olaf, Kristen Bell as Anna, Idina Menzel as Elsa, and Jonathan Groff as Kristoff.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will be released with Pixar’s original film, Coco, in theaters November 22. Coco explores the Land of the Dead through the eyes of a boy named Miguel, who dreams of becoming a musician.

A Frozen sequel is also in the works. Disney announced Frozen 2 will hit theaters November 27, 2019.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.