FDNY(NEW YORK) — At least 34 people in New York City are being evaluated after a building in the Tribeca neighborhood was found to have elevated levels of carbon monoxide, according to officials.

On Tuesday morning, firefighters responded to 60 Murray St., where a defective oil burner caused a 2-alarm fire in the basement of the 12-story building, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Residents evacuated the building, which was found to have high readings of the deadly gas throughout, the FDNY said on Twitter.

Only one person is believed to have been seriously injured and was taken to the hospital, ABC New York affiliate WABC-TV reported. The remainder of the victims were treated on site as a precaution.

Police do not believe the fire to be suspicious or nefarious, the NYPD said. Firefighters are investigating adjacent buildings as well, the FDNY said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.