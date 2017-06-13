Marvel – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Chris Evans has spent a lot of his career as a superhero. First he played Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, in Fantastic Four and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. Now of course he’s been Captain America in three Captain America films and two Avengers pictures. But the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel may be Evans’ last hurrah.

“I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter,” Evans tells The Telegraph. “They said they had so many other characters to fit in — Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man — and couldn’t get them all into one movie.”

So Evans agreed to several more years of playing Cap. He tells the paper, signing on for more “made sense. It’s going to wrap everything up.”

What exactly that means for Captain America’s fate is unknown.

Evans admits he had some trepidation when he first agreed to take on the role of Captain America. “One of my biggest fears was that the movies were going to be good,” he tells the Telegraph. “Because if things worked out, I’d have to do all six of them. And at the time, that was the most terrifying aspect of it. That it was going to be so dominating, all-encompassing.”

But despite the fact that the job has been all-encompassing, he’s happy with the way things worked out, and not just financially. “Those Captain America movies are great, and I’m proud of every one of them,” but he notes, “on set they’re giant f****** factories, and we spend a lot of time sitting around.”

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled to be released next May from Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

