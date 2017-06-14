TYLER – A series of explosions and fire ripped through Tyler Welder’s Supply on U.S. Highway 271, just north of the Tyler city limits. It began around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon, forcing some evacuations and shutting down Highway 271 in both directions. By Tuesday night, traffic was flowing through the area again. Employees were able to flee the building and no injuries were reported. Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Darrell Coslin told KETK, gas for welding supplies ignited and multiple explosions occurred when the blaze reached tanks, firing tanks and shrapnel high into the air. Firemen were still on the scene, watching as the fire burned itself out. Investigators will be trying to determine how the fire started.



Drone footage from today’s fire provided by Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

