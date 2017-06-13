ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — At Monday night’s premiere of the new movie Rough Night, star Scarlett Johansson took to the red carpet with a white-haired woman named Geraldine, and both carried matching clutches that looked like those “Hello…My name is” nametags. Turns out Geraldine got to tag along, not because she’s famous, but because she’s Internet famous.

Not long ago, Geraldine’s grandson pointed out on Reddit that when she was younger, Geraldine looked exactly like Johansson. The picture of Geraldine looking like the actress went viral and eventually got to the Avengers star, who was blown away by the resemblance.

ScarJo’s next step was to fly Geraldine to the premiere so they could show each other their “drunk faces.” Why? Because Geraldine had said that when she was “drunk as a skunk” when the lookalike photo was snapped.

Rough Night, which also stars Ilana Glazer, Zoe Kravitz, and Jillian Bell, opens Friday.

