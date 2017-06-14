PLANO (AP) – Texas Rangers are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a suspect in a shootout at a suburban Dallas gas station. In a statement Tuesday, the Plano Police Department says one of its officers was gassing up his patrol car Monday afternoon when a woman fled a nearby car and ran toward him for protection. The officer approached the woman’s car and saw a man in the backseat. The man fired at the officer, and the officers returned fire, killing the suspect. The man has been identified as 63-year-old Eleuterio Amaya-Torres. Investigators haven’t explained what frightened the woman and what relationship she had, if any, with the man in the back seat. Meanwhile, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, as is routine with police shootings.