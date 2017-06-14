BRUCEVILLE-EDDY (AP) – A 31-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault after she was accused of stabbing a fellow female Greyhound bus passenger as they traveled on a Central Texas interstate. Rashundra Denise Pickens remains in the McLennan County Jail in Waco on Tuesday evening with bond set at $10,000. No attorney is listed in online jail records. The incident happened in the early hours of Monday as the bus traveled on Interstate 35 in Bruceville-Eddy, about 18 miles south of Waco. Bruceville-Eddy Police Chief Bill McLean says Pickens had changed seats to sit with another woman and began speaking to her. The other woman, however, spoke only Spanish and couldn’t understand, so she just looked at Pickens. McLean says Pickens then stabbed the woman four times in the abdomen with a 4{-inch knife. The victim was taken to a Waco hospital. Her identity hasn’t been released and her condition could not be found.