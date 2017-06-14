ARP – A man wanted by numerous agencies have been arrested in a traffic stop in Arp. Tom Rece McPherson, 47 of Arp, was stopped by Arp police on Tuesday. According to the department’s Facebook page, McPherson was wanted by multiple Agencies on 7 felony warrants for forgery of a financial instrument. During the stop, officers found narcotics on him. They also seized several items from his motor vehicle that are used to commit forgery. Besides the outstanding warrants, McPherson has also been charged with possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Smith County jail.

The forgery warrants were issued in Anderson and Harrison Counties and by police departments in Livingston and Corsicana. Jail records also indicate McPherson is wanted in Gregg County for theft of property. His bonds total $264,500.