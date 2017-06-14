HBO/Fisher Family Archives(LOS ANGELES) — The late Carrie Fisher left behind a trove of eccentric items from her life and her storied Hollywood career.

Good Morning America took an exclusive tour through Fisher’s estate in Beverly Hills, California with her brother Todd Fisher and Profiles in History CEO Joe Maddalena to look at the personal treasures, memorabilia and items from the set of Star Wars.

Many of the items will be hitting the auction block soon. Maddalena said the auction set for September will include much of Fisher’s and her mother Debbie Reynolds’ personal property.

Outside the house a life-size Princess Leia statue looms inside an old wooden British phone booth sitting on the front porch. The giant vintage phone booth and statue were featured in her HBO special Wishful Drinking and the documentary Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds.

“The whole house is filled with her life,” Todd Fisher said on GMA. “It’s kind of like being inside of her head.

“The house is also filled with gifts from her fans,” he added.

Another item from Fisher’s collection is the chair that she used on set during the film Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The auction also will include Princess Leia action figures still in their original packaging, original artwork by Fisher, movie posters and a true-to-size bronze Yoda statue.

Todd Fisher said that both Carrie and his mother were avid collectors.

