iStock/Thinkstock(SAN FRANCISCO) -- San Francisco police responded to a shooting Wednesday at a UPS facility.



The shooting occurred at a UPS facility near 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue, ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO reported.



It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Police asked people in the area to shelter in place.

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

Further details on the incident were not immediately available.

