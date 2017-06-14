COMMERCE (AP) – Charges have been dropped against Miss Black Texas 2016 a day after the Commerce police chief was cleared of wrongdoing in her arrest. Prosecutors cited lack of evidence Tuesday in the May 20 arrest of Carmen Ponder for evading arrest. The 23-year-old college student initially said police Chief Kerry Crews was a white driver who allegedly made racial and sexist comments after a traffic-related dispute. Authorities later determined a store parking-lot confrontation, after Ponder passed a vehicle, involved another white man teaching his daughter to drive. Commerce officials Monday said a review found no wrongdoing by Crews. Officials say Crews was off-duty, in plainclothes and in the store when he learned of the dispute. Ponder was arrested after allegedly walking away as the chief asked her to remain.