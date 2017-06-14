SPRING (AP) – Authorities responding to a burglary call at a suburban Houston home say they seized more than $1 million in methamphetamines disguised as child-friendly candy in the shape of Star Wars characters and Batman and lollipops. Harris County deputies say neighbors reported the break-in at the home in Spring and officers found a 26-year-old man, David Salinas, and a 36-year-old woman, Evonne Mick, had filled a car so full of the drugs the trunk lid wouldn’t close. Both are charged with drug offenses. Mick, who lived at the address, is jailed on $1 million bond. Salinas has been denied bond Wednesday. Sheriff’s Lt. Ruben Diaz tells Houston television station KTRK investigators donned hazardous material suits to clear the home because they didn’t want to breathe the chemical vapors inside.