EL PASO (AP) – A former West Texas school official has testified that he conspired with other educators to rig test scores and take other illegal steps to meet federal accountability standards. Former El Paso Associate Superintendent Damon Murphy said in court Tuesday that administrators also falsely inflated scores for 10th-graders, in part by placing students in the wrong grades. Accountability standards at the time were based largely on 10th grade standardized test scores. Murphy in January pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States. The El Paso Times reported Murphy testified as part of a federal trial that began this week for five former El Paso educators accused of fraudulently boosting test scores, attendance and graduation rates. Former Superintendent Lorenzo Garcia was previously sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for his role in the scandal.