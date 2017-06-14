BEAUMONT (AP) – Authorities say a Southeast Texas prison chaplain who smuggled tobacco and cigarettes to federal inmates must serve a year and a day behind bars. Eric S. Patrick of Nederland was sentenced Tuesday by a federal judge in Beaumont. The 43-year-old Patrick in January pleaded guilty, in a plea deal, to bribery of a public official. Guards in July 2015 confiscated two gallon-size bags of tobacco and rolling papers from some inmates at a federal lockup in Beaumont. Investigators determined that Patrick, who was employed by the prison, was smuggling the contraband. Officials say Patrick charged inmates $1,500 per smuggling attempt. The chaplain set up several scam post office boxes to receive payments, along with money transfers. Authorities say Patrick had faced a possible 15-year prison term.