GALVESTON (AP) – A 35-year-old Galveston County man has been sentenced to 50 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting children to make pornographic videos and for tax fraud. The Justice Department says all but five years of the sentence given Wednesday to Benjamin Douglas Guidry as part of a plea deal is related to the pornographic production offenses. U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. called Guidry the worst kind of predator for horrific acts against children who knew and trusted him. Guidry was arrested in 2015 after FBI agents investigating possible tax offenses seized computers and boxes from his financial business and discovered evidence of child pornography. As part of the plea deal, he’s also been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in restitution for the tax fraud offense.