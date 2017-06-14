Uber board member resigns after making sexist comment

Uber(SAN FRANCISCO) – An Uber board member has resigned after he made a disparaging remark about women at a company meeting on Tuesday.

David Bonderman, who is also partner at private equity firm TPG, made the comment as a response to another board member, Arianna Huffington. Huffington discussed how instating one woman on a board will encourage more women to join a board.

“Actually, what it shows is that it’s much more likely to be more talking,” Bonderman responded.

Bonderman faced major backlash for his remark and later apologized.

This comes at a time when Uber has been trying to overcome recent scandals over sexual harassment allegations and other forms of corporate misbehavior. Its board recently agreed to adopt a 13-page document with recommendations to increase board oversight and hold its executives accountable for misconduct.

Travis Kalanick, Uber’s chief executive, announced on Tuesday that he would take a leave of absence from the company.

