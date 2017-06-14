Today is Wednesday June 14, 2017
A Prison Sentence for Drug Violations

Posted/updated on: June 14, 2017 at 4:43 pm
TYLER – A Jacksonville man is going to federal prison for drug trafficking violations. Abdul Kriem Lugman, 41, pleaded guilty in January to possession with intent to distribute about 24 grams of cocaine. He was sentenced Wednesday to 180 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark. In December 2015, officers responded to a report of drug dealing at the Home Place Inn. They could see Lugman in a chair with a small white rock-like substance in his hand near a digital scale. A search of the room turned up crack cocaine, cash, digital scales, a police scanner, firearms and other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

