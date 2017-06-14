LONGVIEW – Thursday is the 12th annual National Dump the Pump Day. And Longview residents will benefit from it. Longview Transit is joining with other public transportation systems nationwide to participate in the activity. Longview transit is offering free rides on Thursday. The slogan of this year’s activity is “Dump the Pump, Ride Public Transit.”. Started in June 2006 when gas prices were $3 per gallon, this national day emphasizes that public transportation is a convenient travel option that also helps people save money. According to the April American Public Transportation Association Transit Savings Report, individuals in a two-person household can save an average of more than $9,312 annually by downsizing to one car.

They also report public transportation is a cornerstone of local economies in urban, suburban, and rural communities. In fact, a public transportation helps to make a community economically prosperous and competitive. Every $1 invested in public transportation generates approximately $4 in economic returns, powering community growth and revitalization.