MARSHALL – A man responsible for numerous burglaries is in custody. On Tuesday, officers saw a man looking through business windows. When they tried to check on him, he ran. After a brief chase, officers caught Lavonta Moore, 18, of Marshall. It was discovered he was wanted for theft. He was booked into the Harrison County Jail. While talking with detectives, Moore admitted to burglarizing Blissmoor Valley Ranch, The General Store and Barbie’s Formal Wear, all last Saturday. He is now charged with three counts of burglary of a building, one count of criminal mischief, evading arrest, assault on a public servant and a theft charge from that separate case.