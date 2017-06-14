Carl Court/Getty Images(LONDON) — A baby reportedly survived a nearly 10-story fall as residents scrambled to escape a massive blaze early Wednesday morning at a residential high-rise building in West London.

One witness said a lady was saying, “ ‘I’m about to throw my baby. Please, catch the baby.’ ”

On Wednesday, a fire engulfed the 24-story Grenfell Tower. More than 70 people were injured and 12 were killed, according to authorities.

The infant was reportedly caught by a bystander. Witnesses said they could see people screaming from windows: “Help! Help!”

Others said they saw mothers tossing their children from windows and people simply jumping. Images and videos showed residents dropping makeshift ropes made from bedsheets from windows in an attempt to escape.

Authorities said they are monitoring the stability of the charred structure, but that firefighters have managed to search “most” of the building for remaining people. The Metropolitan Police Service confirmed the rising death toll at a news conference Wednesday.

“I do anticipate that the number of fatalities will sadly increase beyond those 12,” Police Commander Stuart Cundy said.

