LAS VEGAS (AP) – Nevada wants a federal appeals court to dismiss a bid by the state of Texas to kick-start government funding and licensing for a long-fought plan to entomb the nation’s most radioactive waste in the desert outside Las Vegas. Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval on Wednesday called his state’s filing against a Texas lawsuit pending before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals an important step in Nevada’s effort to prevent burial of 77,000 tons of spent nuclear fuel at Yucca Mountain. Congress approved Yucca Mountain for nuclear waste storage in 2002, over Nevada’s objection. It then cut off funding after former U.S. Sen. Harry Reid became Democratic majority leader in 2007. Nevada notes the Trump Administration is already seeking $120 million from Congress to restart the licensing process. It accuses Texas of trying to usurp the budget process.