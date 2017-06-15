ABC News(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas, the coach of the Republican congressional baseball team, is determined not to let Wednesday's shooting -- which left member Steve Scalise, R-La., critically injured -- stop them from playing Thursday night's annual charity game. "If we don't play this game that's been played for 100 years, then we let these people that want to change the way we live in this country forever, and we're not going to allow that to happen," Williams said in an interview Thursday with ABC News' Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts. Williams was among a number of Republican members of Congress and their staffers who were practicing baseball at a field in Alexandria, Virginia, on Wednesday morning when a gunman open fired, injuring five. "When America gets punched, America punches back. And we take days on in America, not off," Williams added. "We need to play this game, it's the game of America, it's bipartisan."

GOP baseball team coach: ‘We need to play this game’

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2017 at 6:52 am

