ABC Radio(NEW YORK) — Jamie Foxx stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night to promote his new film, Baby Driver, which is directed by Edgar Wright and also stars Kevin Spacey and Jon Hamm. Host Jimmy Kimmel praised the film and told Foxx, “I just want to say something very seriously – that’s a great movie! I mean, it is fantastic!”

During their conversation, Jamie and Jimmy talked about the recent NBA Finals, in which the Cleveland Cavaliers, the former NBA champs, lost in 5 games to the Golden State Warriors. Foxx talked about his admiration for Cavaliers’ star LeBron James and how much respect he has for the player whose career he said he’s been following since James started in the NBA. He said it was sad for him to watch the Cavs lose the finals.

Later, Jamie moved to a piano and shared an encouraging song for the city of Cleveland, “to make you feel better.” During the song he pointed out that, in spite of this week’s loss, they still have Lake Erie, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, perogies and celebrities Halle Berry and Drew Carey, who are both from the City that Rocks. But more importantly, they still have “King James,” LeBron.

Baby Driver opens June 28

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m. EST

