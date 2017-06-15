Today is Thursday June 15, 2017
logo graphic
logo graphic
listen live graphic
Advertisement
Advertisement

Beaumont Man Charged in Slaying of Pregnant Woman, 19

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2017 at 8:58 am
Print Friendly

BEAUMONT (AP) – Investigators say a Southeast Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose unborn daughter also died. Jail records show 22-year-old Jared Javon Bias of Beaumont was being held without bond Thursday in the June 6 slaying. Beaumont police have said they believe 19-year-old Kera Teel was shot during a string of attempted robberies. Police responding to shots fired found Teel, who was seven months pregnant, in her car in a parking lot. She and her unborn child died at a hospital. Police say Bias turned himself in Wednesday night on a charge of hindering apprehension and was then charged with capital murder. Jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney to speak for Bias or details on the hindering charge.

Beaumont Man Charged in Slaying of Pregnant Woman, 19

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2017 at 8:58 am
Print Friendly

BEAUMONT (AP) – Investigators say a Southeast Texas man has been charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman whose unborn daughter also died. Jail records show 22-year-old Jared Javon Bias of Beaumont was being held without bond Thursday in the June 6 slaying. Beaumont police have said they believe 19-year-old Kera Teel was shot during a string of attempted robberies. Police responding to shots fired found Teel, who was seven months pregnant, in her car in a parking lot. She and her unborn child died at a hospital. Police say Bias turned himself in Wednesday night on a charge of hindering apprehension and was then charged with capital murder. Jail records didn’t immediately list an attorney to speak for Bias or details on the hindering charge.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement