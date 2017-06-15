Today is Thursday June 15, 2017
Tyler Man Booked on Charges Including Attempted Kidnapping

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2017 at 10:09 am
TYLER — A Tyler man has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. According to Tyler police, Freddi Betancourt, 25, met a woman he had a previous relationship with at Noble Young Park around 8:30 Wednesday night. Police said Betancourt forced the woman into his car where he sexually assaulted her before driving off with the victim still in the vehicle. A witness at the park called police and reported the situation. Police received another call from a second witness who stated they saw a car matching the suspected vehicle’s description on Frankston Highway. A woman was reportedly trying to get out. Betancourt was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. His bond has not been set.

TYLER — A Tyler man has been arrested for aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault. According to Tyler police, Freddi Betancourt, 25, met a woman he had a previous relationship with at Noble Young Park around 8:30 Wednesday night. Police said Betancourt forced the woman into his car where he sexually assaulted her before driving off with the victim still in the vehicle. A witness at the park called police and reported the situation. Police received another call from a second witness who stated they saw a car matching the suspected vehicle’s description on Frankston Highway. A woman was reportedly trying to get out. Betancourt was arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. His bond has not been set.

