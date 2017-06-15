SEADRIFT (AP) – The Coast Guard has rescued four people from a small island on the Texas coast after their canoe capsized toward the end of a taxing 264-mile race. Coast Guard officials said in a statement Wednesday that a large wave overturned the canoe in the night near Seadrift, just north of Matagorda Island. The four shot a red flare that was seen by a passing vessel that then notified the Coast Guard early Wednesday. A helicopter crew was dispatched to retrieve them. The group was wearing lifejackets and none were injured. They were participating in the annual Texas Water Safari race, described by organizers as the world’s toughest canoe race. It began Saturday in San Marcos and traverses the San Marcos and Guadalupe rivers.