COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices in Texas and the rest of the country have declined this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump slipped a nickel to average $2.14 per gallon. Nationwide retail gasoline prices are down 4 cents this week to reach an average $2.32 per gallon. The association survey found Amarillo has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $1.98 per gallon. Drivers in Dallas and Fort Worth face the highest gasoline prices statewide at an average $2.19 per gallon. AAA experts attribute the price drops to an unexpected buildup of crude oil inventories, ongoing high gasoline production, an increase in gasoline stocks and a drop in gasoline demand.