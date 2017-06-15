TYLER – A Tyler man has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter in connection with a fatal Tyler wreck. The Smith County grand jury indicted 24 year old Terry Lee Jr. last week. He was arrested by U.S. Marshals in May in connection with the death of 58 year old Harold Wayne Coleman of Tyler in February. Lee’s car crashed on Gentry Parkway at Shawnee Boulevard. Lee’s toxicology test shows his alcohol blood content level was at .092 following the wreck. The legal limit is .08. He remains in the Smith County Jail under a $500,000 Bond. The accident occurred on February 9th. Lee’s car veered across the southeast bound lanes, left the roadway and struck a guide wire for a telephone pole. The vehicle rolled and struck a building. Four others in the car were injured.