ABC/Lou Rocco(NEW YORK) — Comic Jim Gaffigan stopped by ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday and discussed his wife Jeannie Gaffigan’s recent emergency surgery for a brain tumor.

“[I]t entered my mind that I would have to retire and be a very mediocre dad,” Gaffigan said of his wife’s health scare. “It’s a scary thought but, luckily, I’m married to Wonder Woman.”

It’s good news, though. Said Gaffigan: “Everything’s fine. The tumor is gone, along with my ability to ever win another argument.”

Gaffigan, who’s just released his fifth comedy album, Cinco, said he makes work events a family affair.

“We travel, we tour during the summer and I’ll bring them along,” Gaffigan said of their five children. “Last summer, it was in a tour bus and it’s chaos but they love it. They think it’s camping. My wife thinks it’s hell.”

Jeannie Gaffigan directs the recent Netflix special Jim Gaffigan: Cinco and appears in it as well.

“The amazing thing is, we write everything together, we’re parents of five kids and we’ve never had an argument,” Gaffigan said.

As for Father’s Day celebrations, Gaffigan joked what he’d like for a gift.

“Hopefully, they’ll leave me alone,” he said. “That’s what I would like. I would love a nap and some food and to imagine my life without children. There’s a lot of kids and, frankly, there’s too many of them.”

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.