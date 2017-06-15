LONGVIEW – The Longview police department is alerting residents about work at home and online jobs scams. The way it works, the victim submits an application by email for the job. Then they receive a fraudulent check for payment of their duties. They are told to deposit the check in their account, then remove the funds and wire the money to another account. That money ends up in the hands of the overseas scammer. Most of these jobs are linked to Nigerian scammers. The bank then tells the victim the check is fraudulent and they are responsible for the money. You can get more information on this scam from the FBI and Federal Trade Commission websites.