iStock/Thinkstock(ERIN, Wis.) — A blimp crashed Thursday morning in a field about a half mile from the U.S. Open at the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin, injuring the pilot, the U.S. Golf Association said, citing local authorities.

The exact nature of the pilot’s injuries was not known and no one else was involved in the incident, the U.S. Golf Association said.

Airsign, an aerial advertising firm based in Florida, said its blimp was involved in the incident. The airship was not affiliated with the U.S. Golf Association or the U.S. Open Championship broadcast, the U.S. Golf Association added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the pilot at this time,” the U.S. Golf Association said.

