(LOS ANGELES) — Former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson broke their silence on Wednesday about the “misconduct” that allegedly took place on the set of Bachelor in Paradise earlier this month.

Olympios confirmed in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday afternoon that she was a part of an unspecified incident that prompted Warner Brothers, the studio behind the show, to suspend production and launch an investigation into allegations of on-location misconduct.

Calling herself “a victim” in her statement, Olympios said that she is in therapy, and has retained an attorney to “obtain justice.”

Though it has been reported that Jackson was also involved, he did not confirm as much in his statement. However, Jackson says he also hired a lawyer, and responded in his own statement, obtained by ABC News.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” said Jackson. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

A representative for ABC, the network on which the show airs, referred a request for comment to Warner Brothers, since the alleged incident took place during production. A representative for Warner Brothers did not respond to a request for comment.

Sunday afternoon, Warner Brothers released a statement only confirming that production on season four of the show had been suspended as a result of “allegations of misconduct,” and vowed, “appropriate responsive action” would be taken following a “thorough investigation.”

