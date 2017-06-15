Today is Thursday June 15, 2017
Tyler Fire Appears to be Accidential

Posted/updated on: June 15, 2017 at 2:31 pm
TYLER – The preliminary cause of the fire at Tyler Welders Supply earlier this week has been released. According to Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson, the fire “appears to be accidental.” She said they are still waiting to get in to the building to do a full investigation and establish where the fire started. She expects investigators to be able to get into the building Friday morning to begin their full investigation. The fire started around 1:45 Tuesday afternoon. The fire ignited gas for welding supplies. Multiple explosions occurred when the blaze reached tanks, firing tanks and shrapnel high into the air. There were no injuries.

