AUSTIN (AP) – A newspaper investigation has found that only three Texas law enforcement officers were indicted out of the 289 cases in the last decade in which a person has died while in the custody of officers. Separately, the investigation by the Austin American-Statesman also found only three instances in which an officer was fired or suspended for their actions following an in-custody death. Punishment rarely occurred even when officers were found to have violated use-of-force or other policies. Families of those who died in police custody often turned to civil courts to address their complaints. Since 2005 more than $20 million has been awarded to families in settlements and judgments. The newspaper’s findings were largely based on a Custodial Death Report maintained by the Texas attorney general’s office.