MARSHALL – The East Texas Baptist University School of Nursing is relocating to the historic Marshall Grand in downtown Marshall. The building is the newly-renovated circa 1929 former Hotel Marshall located on the Harrison County Courthouse Square in downtown Marshall. School officials say that moving the school to downtown Marshall will give students and faculty enhanced and expanded space, giving them room to grow. The School of Nursing at ETBU and been in operation since 1992.

The cost for renovation of the dedicated space at the Marshall Grand and for new equipment is approximately $2.2 million. ETBU has already received $1.43 million in gifts and pledges to support the academic program expansion. ETBU received a $400,000 challenge grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation of Tulsa, Oklahoma, that will be awarded upon successfully completing the campaign project balance of $770,000.

Marshall native and businessman Jerry Cargill and his wife, Judy Cargill, along with former Texas State Senator and former Harrison County Judge Richard Anderson and his wife, Christina Anderson, donated the building as a gift to ETBU for the advancement of Christ-centered education and the benefit of the local community and East Texas region.