TYLER – The Cowan Center’s 2017/2018 lineup has been announced. Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew announced the lineup for the 20th season at a Thursday news conference. There is something for everyone, from headline performers, Broadway plays, a dance troupe and political commentators. There will be plays like Cinderella, The Wizard of Oz, Mowtown the musical, and a historical drama, filled with songs, about the Christmas Truce of 1914.

There will be music from the Doobie Brothers, Rosanne Cash, The grammy winning duo America and The Celtic Women. It was previously announced that cellist Yo-Yo Ma will perform with the East Texas Symphony in September.

You can go to http://www.cowancenter.org and look over the entire lineup as well as purchase tickets. Tickets may be purchased for the entire season or for certain shows and series.