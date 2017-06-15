Vice President Mike Pence hires outside counsel for Russia probe

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Vice President Mike Pence has retained the services of attorney Richard Cullen to represent him in legal matters related to the ongoing investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.



The Washington Post was first to report the news.



A spokesman for Pence confirmed Cullen's hiring in an emailed statement, adding that the lawyer will assist Pence in “responding to inquiries by the special counsel."



"The vice president is focused entirely on his duties and promoting the president’s agenda and looks forward to a swift conclusion of this matter," the statement reads.



Cullen is no stranger to high-profile federal investigations. He served as special counsel to former Sen. Paul Trible, R-Va., during the Iran-Contra investigation, worked for former Rep. Caldwell Butler, R-Va., during the Watergate investigation, was lead counsel to former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay during the investigation into his ties with lobbyist Jack Abramoff and was on President George W. Bush’s legal team during the Florida recount in the 2000 presidential election.



Cullen also served as the attorney general of Virginia and as a U.S. attorney under President George H. W. Bush. He is currently the chairman and a senior litigation partner at law firm McGuireWoods LLP in Richmond, Virginia.



In May, President Donald Trump hired lawyer Marc Kasowitz, who represented the Trump campaign last year and previously represented Trump personally, to serve as his attorney for investigation-related issues.

