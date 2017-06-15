HBO/Anne Marie Fox

(LOS ANGELES) — A teaser-trailer for the second season of Issa Rae’s smash hit series Insecure shows her character, Issa Dee, daydreaming as she’s stopped at red traffic light.

As her daydreams take flight, set to the sounds of Calvin Harris’ “Slide,” she’s seen “hella confused” by ex-boyfriend Lawrence, “hella tempted” by her “friend with benefits” Daniel, and “hella lit” with her group of close girlfriends, including Molly, played by Yvonne Orji.

Soon, Issa is snapped back to reality by the honking of car horns behind her, and drives off with a smile on her face.

You can tune in to see if any of Issa’s dreams come true and more on the second season premiere of Insecure July 23 at 10:30 p.m. ET on HBO.

