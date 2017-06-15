GILMER – An Upshur County jury has sentenced a Dallas man to a lengthy prison sentence for bail jumping and failure to appear in court. Jud Waymond Smith, 68, was found guilty shortly before 1:00 Thursday afternoon. About 3 hours later the jury sentenced him to 75 years in prison. Upshur County DA Billy Bird said Smith had 7 prior felony convictions ranging from aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to retaliation against a peace officer. Bird said his crimes, including assaulting women, go back to the early 80s.