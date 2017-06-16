FORT HOOD (AP) – Fort Hood officials have declared a missing soldier dead two months after he and his vehicle were swept away by a flash flood. A Fort Hood statement Thursday identified the missing soldier as Spc. Darius Cooper. The 40-year-old soldier from San Antonio has been missing since early the morning of April 11, when he was washed away by flooded Clear Creek. A diver who was participating in the search died April 16 after she was found in distress. The National Weather Service reported at the time that up to 8 inches of rain had fallen in the area of the sprawling Central Texas post. Cooper was a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.