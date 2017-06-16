ABC News(LOS ANGELES) — The Entertainment Software Association’s E3 gaming expo took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center this week.

Companies, analysts, media and gaming fans from more than 100 countries were expected to attend this year, according to the E3 website.

The expo focuses on the computer and video game industry, and companies attending include Nintendo, Sony and NVIDIA. Video game consoles, new software and other merchandise were revealed and on display at the convention center.

Watch ABC News at the expo this week in the videos below:

