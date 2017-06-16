ATHENS — A Henderson County Grand Jury has indicted an East Texas for his role in a fatal crash. Joseph Daniel King, 35, was indicted on one count of criminally negligent homicide and possession of a controlled substance. According to KETK, Charles Gifford, 75, of Brownsboro, was killed after his pickup was rear ended on Highway 31, one mile east of Murchison. The DPS report said King’s truck hit the back of Gifford’s vehicle, forcing him off the road and into a tree. He was taken to an Athens hospital where he was pronounced dead. King was treated and released. He remains behind bars on bonds totaling $110,500.