Trump says he is being investigated for firing James Comey

Posted/updated on: June 16, 2017 at 8:41 am

The White House(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump Friday morning appeared to confirm reports that he is being investigated for firing former FBI Director James Comey last month.



"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt," Trump wrote in a tweet.

I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 16, 2017

ABC News has reached out to the White House for comment.

